Bengaluru’s first digital population clock opened at ISEC

Published - November 09, 2024 01:05 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The city’s first digital population clock was inaugurated at the Institute for Social Economic Change (ISEC) Bengaluru on Friday (November 8) and it will access real-time estimates of Karnataka’s and population of the country.

The project was jointly taken up by ISEC, and the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). It would update the figures of the state’s population for every 1.10 minute (one minute 10 seconds) and the country’s population at every two seconds.

Kal Singh, ISS, Director General (Statistics Division), MoHFW, inaugurated the clock and the census data research workstation and said, “The clock will play a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of population trends.” The new census data research workstation would further strengthen the academic research, policy analysis, and capacity building in population studies.

Sukhadeo Thorat, Chairman of Board of Governors, ISEC; Rakesh Kumar Maurya, ISS, Deputy Director of General, (Statistics Division), MoHFW, D Rajasekhar, ISEC director and C.M. Lakshmana, head of the Population Research Centre and nodal officer of the project, ISEC, were present.

