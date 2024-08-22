Bengaluru’s community halls: Essential and affordable spaces hard to come by

A Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)-owned community hall in Jayanagar 9th Block, East End, appears all ready for use, but has not been formally opened for public use for close to four years. The residents have no clue why.

Dr. Saravana S., a local resident, says that the hall, which could serve the public for many purposes at an affordable price, is being used by some people at night to consume alcohol, as a parking lot for car owners in the surrounding areas and has become a public toilet throughout the day.

“The BBMP spent close to ₹3.5 crores to build the community hall. When we recently questioned why there was a delay, they claimed that a sum of ₹10 lakh was required for some additional work, and it would open after that. We wrote letters to the Chief Minister, the BBMP commissioners in charge of the zone, and the MLA asking when the hall will be opened, but we have got no response so far,“ Saravana narrates.

Similar stories across

This is not an isolated case, with community halls meant to be maintained by the BBMP in several areas being either non-existent, standing incomplete or falling into disuse. For example, two community halls built many decades ago were demolished in order to give the area a new and well-equipped community hall in Pulikeshinagar and Jogupalya two years ago.

Residents of Jogupalya, Halasuru, Murphy Town, Pulikeshi Nagar, Cox Town, Kallahalli, and the surrounding areas were initially delighted when the civic authorities demolished the old buildings and started constructing new ones. However, despite the construction of the new community halls commencing two years ago, progress has remained frustratingly slow.

Srinivasa B., a resident of Pulikeshi Nagar says, “There are no community halls in the Cox Town area, forcing poor and lower-middle-class families to spend extra money on private venues for weddings and birthday celebrations. If the BBMP authorities could urge the contractor to speed up construction, it would greatly benefit these families. It would provide much-needed support to economically weaker families from Shivajinagar, Pulikeshi Nagar, and C.V. Raman Nagar assembly constituencies.”

Thippeswamy, the executive engineer in charge of the construction of the Pulikeshinagar community hall, says the hall will be ready for public in the next six months. “Work on the basement and ground floor is completed. Currently, the stress examination is happening to check the stability of the other floors. What is pending is the construction of compound wall, parking lot etc. There is a delay due to rains and the curing process must be completed,” he adds.

On the other hand, Munireddy, the executive engineer in charge of the construction of the Jogupalya community hall, says work has been halted due to delays by the contractor. “The contractor has not met our needs, and there has been a delay from their side. We recently had a meeting on this and have decided to issue an order to the contractor and cancel the tender. We plan to call for new tenders, which will take time. It will take at least a year or more for the work to be completed,” he says.

Reasons unclear

While in these two instances at least there is some clarity on the authority to be approached, even that is hazy in the case of Jayanagar 9th Block community hall.

“The BBMP completed the hall in 2020 on time as promised. It was said that a corporator would inaugurate the hall. Since the BBMP elections have not happened for a long time, we have had no corporators too. Another issue is that in our constituency when the elected MLA is from the Congress party the ruling party is the BJP, and vice versa. So, no party is ready to take up the responsibility,“ says Saravana.

When Mahantesh Buranpur, the zonal executive engineer (EE) for projects in the South zone was questioned regarding the delay, the officer said that he was new to the zone and asked The Hindu to contact the previous EE, Vijay Kumar, who said he was unaware of the exact reason for the delay in the inauguration of the hall. “The construction part of the hall is completed, there is an office room downstairs. The zonal commissioner and other officials have to call for a meeting and decide on when to open the hall,“ he said.

On the other hand, there are no BBMP-maintained community halls in several areas. Mamatha Rao, a resident of A.G.S Layout, says there are no such halls in their vicinity or surrounding areas. “Most of the areas in this vicinity are developing layouts, but are not new areas. The BBMP is very indifferent to areas on the outskirts. For those who live in A.G.S. Layout, Uttarahalli, Subramanyapura, or Turahalli, there are no community halls to conduct small gatherings or community building activities. Of course, most apartments in the area have their own halls, but for individual residences there is not a place to gather,” she says.

A desperate need

There is no doubt that a rapidly urbanising city like Bengaluru needs multifunctional community spaces spread across localities to cater to a wide range of needs, from hosting family functions and weddings to serving as sites for social gatherings, cultural events, and public meetings. As Bengaluru’s population grows and its neighbourhoods become more densely packed, the availability of accessible and affordable community halls is crucial.

But while there are very many private and expensive halls that cost anywhere from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh that are available in the city, unfortunately, there are very few affordable halls that charge between ₹5,000 to ₹10,000, depending on the seating capacity, that are looked after by the city civic authorities and are within the reach of middle class and lower middle-class communities.

How many community halls really exist in Bengaluru?

Exactly how many community halls exist in Bengaluru that are constructed and maintained by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)? Shockingly, no BBMP official The Hindu reached out to could give an accurate number. One BBMP officer claimed that a couple of years ago there were at least 15 community halls looked after by the BBMP. However, now there maybe not be more than five or six, he said.

BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the BBMP currently does not have an exact count because though it falls under the Estate section of the BBMP, it is looked after by the zonal offices in each zone. “The halls are being revamped and new ones are being constructed. We will have an accurate knowledge of the number of halls soon, as we are planning on when to open the revamped and new community halls, and also putting up a structure on the cost of the community halls. Though they are already affordable, we plan to give a concession for people under various categories,“ said Girinath.