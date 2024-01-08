Bengaluru: Youth killed in accident on Uttarahalli Main Road, residents stage protest

January 08, 2024 10:25 pm | Updated 11:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 22-year-old youth was killed on the spot when a speeding BMTC bus knocked down his bike on Uttarahalli Main Road on Monday morning. The deceased, identified as Tejas, was working in a private firm and was on his way to work when the speeding bus knocked him down while attempting to overtake him. Tejas lost control and came under the rear wheel of the bus.

A student, who was on his way to college, posted on social media that he saw the victim lying on the street with severe injuries. “As he was struggling to breathe, people were taking pictures and vehicles were just passing by,” he said. He and his friend rushed to a nearby hospital and tried to fetch an ambulance to the spot and the private hospital staff did not take it seriously, he alleged.

“They said the ambulance driver was away. We begged the receptionist to let us drive as the man was taking his last breath,” he said. “The ambulance arrived 30 minutes later, when the victim had died,” he wrote. “The entire situation revolved around the roads in front of Mantri Alpyne not being fixed properly,” the student wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident on the busy and narrow Uttarahalli Main Road, presently being widened, led to protests by residents later in the day.

“There are many accidents on this road that connects Kengeri, Banashankari, and Electronics City, putting all road users at great risk. The road widening work has begun on the stretch, but that has only aggravated traffic congestion. It is a nightmare to navigate this road, especially for pedestrians, senior citizens, and schoolchildren,” said Subrata Nath, a resident of the area and one of the protesters.

Officials have now promised to streamline traffic on the road by January 11, sources said. A senior traffic police official said that the traffic congestion on the Uttarahalli Main Road was mainly due to two-way traffic being allowed on a narrow road and due to haphazard parking. “The ongoing construction work is adding to the problem. We will study the problem and submit a report to the department concerned for necessary action,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.