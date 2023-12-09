Bengaluru youth goes missing in Mudigere

December 09, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - Shivamogga

A 30-year-old employee of a private company in Bengaluru has gone missing in Mudigere taluk.

Based on the complaint filed by parents of Bharat, the Balur Police have been looking for him at Ballalarayana Durga hills with the help of the local people since Friday. The police suspect that he went missing after reaching Durgadahalli, as his two-wheeler, mobile phone and clothes were found nearby.

It is said that he was working for an IT company in Bengaluru. He was upset as the company terminated him, it is said.

During the search on Saturday, a body had been found below the Rani Zhari, a popular view point. Lifting the body from the valley is a difficult task. Only after it is retrieved from the valley, its identity could be ascertained, said the local police.