Bengaluru: Woman stabbed to death in service apartment, male friend on the run

A 19-year-old woman from Assam, working in the city, who checked into a service apartment in Indiranagar with her male friend three days ago, was found murdered with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday. The friend, who walked out of the service apartment on Tuesday morning and is on the run, is suspected to have killed her.

The incident comes close on the heels of two such cases where women from outside the State working in the city were killed by their male friends, leading to concerns over women safety.

The girl found dead at the service apartment on Tuesday has been identified as Maya Gogoi Deka, a native of Guwahati, Assam. She was working as a student counsellor at a private firm facilitating students to study abroad in HSR Layout.

She checked into The Royal Living, service apartment in Indiranagar II Stage, with Aarav Hanoy, 21, on November 23. Aarav walked out of the facility at 8.19 a.m. Tuesday, showed CCTV footage. Hours later, staffers at the service apartment called the police informing them of a foul smell emanating from the room. The police rushed to the facility along with the crime forensic team and broke open the door to find her lying on the bed dead with stab injuries.

D. Devaraj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Division), Bengaluru, said the woman’s body had multiple stab injuries and a deep stab injury on the chest which could have led to her death. “The body was slightly decomposed, so we suspect that the murder may have happened at least a day before,” he said.

“The check-in was in the name of Aarav, who hails from Kerala. He walked out of the facility and his mobile phone was switched off a little later. We are trying to track him down,” he said, adding CCTV footage shows no one else had entered the service apartment.

The deceased’s sister, who is the complainant in the case, has reportedly told the police that Maya and Aarav knew each other well and even the family members were aware. However, the motive of the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Murder ‘pre-planned’

Mr. Devaraj said there were clues in the scene of crime to show that the murder was “pre-planned”. “We found an old kitchen knife that was used to stab her. Aarav must have carried it with him. He also ordered two arm lengths of a nylon rope on a home delivery platform. We recovered the rope and the cover that it was delivered in, from the room,” he said.

