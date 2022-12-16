Bengaluru will host Army Day parade on January 15, 2023 

December 16, 2022 10:19 pm | Updated 10:19 pm IST - Bengaluru :

Bengaluru will host the upcoming Army Day parade on January 15, 2023, keeping in tune with the decision to hold such events of national importance outside the national capital so that they get wider visibility, and have greater participation of citizens.

The Army Day parade signifies the formal taking over of the Indian Army by its first Indian Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa on January 15, 1949, replacing his British predecessor.

“While the conduct of this historical event at Bengaluru is in recognition of the valour, sacrifices, and services of the people of southern India for the nation, it is also an apt tribute to Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa who hails from Karnataka,” the Ministry of Defence said on December 16, Friday.

Over the next one month, the Indian Army has planned an extensive outreach campaign so as to strengthen the bond with the citizens by organizing events with school / college students, remote villages, and people from all walks of the society.

General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff, will lay a wreath at Bengaluru to honour the martyrs, and review the Army Day Parade on January 15, 2023.

The parade, while highlighting the military prowess of the Indian Army, will also showcase Indian Army’s efforts to transform into a future ready, technology-driven, lethal and agile force. Along with the marching contingents and military bands, adventure activities like motorcycle display, para motors and combat-free fall will be organised to inspire the younger generations of the nation.

A number of gallantry awards and unit citations will also be awarded by the Army Chief in recognition of the valour and meritorious service of Army personnel and units.

As a prelude to the Army Day 2023, the Southern Command Investiture Ceremony will also be held at Bengaluru on January 13, wherein Lt. Gen. A.K. Singh, Army Commander, Southern Command, will present distinguished service awards to Army personnel.

A series of events showcasing Indian Army’s commitment to nation building is planned by Army units of the Southern Command over the next one month.