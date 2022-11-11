Bengaluru will be developed as Kempe Gowda envisaged, says Prime Minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting after inaugurating the KIA Terminal 2, and the 108-feet statue of Kempe Gowda near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 11. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the vision of Kempe Gowda, credited with founding the city of Bengaluru, whose 108-feet statue he unveiled near the Kempegowda International Airport on Friday. He said his government was committed to ensure that Bengaluru is developed as Kempe Gowda envisaged.

The unveiling of the statue and the ensuing public rally was suffused with homage to Kempe Gowda and efforts of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to woo the Vokkaliga community, which has remained elusive for the party, ahead of 2023 Assembly polls was apparent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a ‘peta’ by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a public meeting in Bengaluru on November 11. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Kempe Gowda’s headgear

The event had all the Vokkaliga faces of the BJP, including former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, besides two prominent seers of the community — Nirmalananda Natha Swami and Nanjavadutha Swami — on the stage. Mr. Modi was presented with a headgear resembling the one adorning the statue of Kempe Gowda, which he wore through most of the function. Significantly, Nirmalananda Natha Swami of the powerful Adichunchanagiri mutt compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Kempe Gowda.

“A country can prosper only if its human resources are properly utilised. Kempe Gowda understood this 500 years ago, and set up petes for each of these skills and developed the city into a commerce hub. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has understood this and has given the motto of Skill India, Reskill and Upskill India. There is also a saying that only he who knows the culture of the country will derive strength and energy to rule it. Like Kempe Gowda, Narendra Modi has understood the culture and spirituality of this country, gaining enough strength from it,” said the seer.

The seer also said contrary to what Plato proposed that a philosopher must be a king, both Kempe Gowda, and Narendra Modi had shown “karma jeevana”, action and work, were also important qualities of a king.

In his speech, Mr. Modi thanked the swami for his blessings and went on to talk about Kempe Gowda’s great vision for the city.

Cultural, commercial hubs

“He developed the city with focus on commerce, culture and convenience. The old pete area that he built as a hub of commerce and skill still continues to be a primary market hub serving the city even to this day. Gavi Gangadhareshwara and Basavanagudi temples developed during his time continue to serve as cultural hubs of the city,” Mr. Modi said, adding his government was committed to building physical, digital and social infrastructure for the convenience of the people of the city.