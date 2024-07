The controversial white-topping work will commence in the city as the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath has instructed officials to make all necessary preparations to launch the project.

The project will be undertaken in 15 packages. Of these, 13 packages have been finalised, and work orders have been issued to the contractors. The remaining two packages are at the government level.