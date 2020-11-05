Karnataka

Bengaluru West zone has highest overall prevalence

Bengaluru West has the highest percentage of population that has developed Immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies. An estimated 35.1% of the 405 samples of individuals surveyed in the zone have shown to have developed antibodies. With 13.2% of the same population having had an active infection, the zone also has the highest overall prevalence at 45.6%.

While R.R. Nagar has the highest percentage of population with active infections at 16.4%, BBMP’s Yelahanka zone had the lowest with 5.1% active infections.

The overall prevalence in Bengaluru conglomerate (Bengaluru Urban and BBMP zones) is 29.8% of the total 3,617 samples surveyed. This includes 22% who developed antibodies and 9.2% who had an active infection. An estimated 1.4% of the population has had both antibodies and active infection.

West zone was followed by Bengaluru South where 29.9% had developed antibodies and 10.7% had an active infection. The overall prevalence here is 38.9%.

The survey found that BBMP’s Mahadevapura zone had the lowest immune response with only 7% having developed antibodies. At 14%, the overall prevalence is the lowest here among all the eight zones. In Bengaluru Urban, 15% of the population had developed antibodies and 9.8% had active infections. The overall prevalence here is 23.3%.

Giridhar R. Babu, member, State’s Technical Advisory Committee (TAC), told The Hindu, that four zones from Bengaluru - Bommanahalli, BBMP East, BBMP West, BBMP South, apart from Mysuru - also have a low case to infection ratio. “This suggests that the strategy employed for testing is reasonable here and can be replicated,” he said.

