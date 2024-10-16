Bengaluru on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) woke up to another rainy morning as the northeast monsoon continued to lash the city for the second consecutive day.

According to the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD), Bengaluru city recorded 66.1 mm rainfall, HAL airport recorded 89.3 mm rainfall and Kempegowda International Airport recorded 9.7 mm rainfall for the 24 hours ending 8:30 am. The IMD’s forecast issued at 9 a.m. for the next 24 hours states that there would be generally cloudy skies. “Light to moderate Rain/Thundershowers, heavy at times very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 23°C and 20°C respectively,” the forecast stated.

As per Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre’s (KSNDMC) location-wise details of rainfall (mm) recorded from 8:30 a.m. of October 15 to 8:30 a.m. of October 16 the Bengaluru Urban Anekal Neriga station received 152.5, Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru North Somashettihalli station received 102.5, Bengaluru Urban Anekal Mugaluru station received 92.5, Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru North Chikkabanavara station received 90, Bengaluru KSNDMC Campus-SPT station received 89.5, Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru North Shivakote station received 88, Bengaluru Yelahanka Vidyaranyapura station received 80.5, Bengaluru Yelahanka Jakkur-1 station received 75.5, Bengaluru Urban Bengaluru East Doddagubbi station received 74 and Bengaluru Yelahanka Jakkur-2 station received 73.

According to Varuna Mitra, the 24x7 help desk of KSNDMC ward wise the highest rainfall recorded is 92 mm at Konena Agrahara and HAL airport (from 8:30 a.m. October 15 to 8:30 a.m. October 16.) Chowdeshwari and Vidyaranyapura received 89.5 mm each and Jakkur received 75.5 mm rainfall during this period.

KSNDMC said based on the rainfall data received from the Telemetric Rain Gauge stations during last 24 hours across the State, widespread rain observed in 20 districts (Bengaluru Urban, Udupi, Tumakuru,Kolar, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Rural, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, Kalburagi, Davanagere, Dharwad, Haveri, Vijayanagar and Chikkaballapur). It added that fairly widespread rains were observed in five districts (Chamarajanagar, Bagalkot, Mandya, Yadgir and Kodagu).

There was scattered rains observed in three districts (Mysuru, Ballari and Gadag). Isolated rains were observed in three districts (Bidar, Raichur and Koppala).

“Dry/negligible rains observed in zero districts. Maximum rainfall is recorded at Neriga Grampanchayath, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru Urban District, with 152.5.mm. Overall distribution of rainfall under a wide category for the State,” it said.

It further said that as per rainfall forecast available as on October 16 for next 24 hours (8:30 a.m. of October 16 to 8:30 a.m. of October 17) due to the existing depression over southwest Bay of Bengal; widespread with moderate rains and at isolated places heavy to very heavy rains associated with thunderstorm activity and strong surface winds likely over of south interior Karnataka districts and parts of north interior Karnataka districts.

“Scattered to widespread with very light to moderate rains and at isolated places heavy to very heavy rains associated with thunderstorm activity likely over Coastal and Malnad districts during the next 24 hours,” it said.

