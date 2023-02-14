ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru voters can apply for replacement of EPIC cards

February 14, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Voters will receive it by post at doorstep within 30 days

The Hindu Bureau

Voters can apply for new Electoral Photo ID Card by filling the Form 8 online or offline and also through the Voter Helpline App. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Tuesday announced that it will allow voters to apply for replacement of Electoral Photo ID Card (EPIC) if the cards are damaged or lost.

In a release, the BBMP said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission (EC), the voters can apply for new cards by filling the Form 8 online or offline and also through the Voter Helpline App. “Voters who have registered, but whose EPIC cards are damaged or lost, can apply for replacement of EPIC,” the release said.

Once the voter applies for replacement of EPIC, they will receive the card by post. “The new EPIC will be delivered to the doorstep within 30 days by India Post,” the release said.

The civic body also said that if the voter does not receive the EPIC card within 30 days through post, he or she can contact the Block Level Officer or Revenue Officers for the status of the application.

The BBMP published the final voter’s list of 28 Assembly constituencies in the BBMP limits. Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in April-May.

