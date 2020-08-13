Bengaluru violence | Muslim youth stand guard at local temple

Bengaluru

13 August 2020 04:44 IST

They form a human chain to protect it

While mobs went on a rampage in DJ Halli and the neighbouring KG Halli in Bengaluru, a group of residents from minority community worked towards ensuring that the violence did not take a communal turn.

A group of Muslim youth formed a human chain around a temple near Mr. Srinivasamurthy’s house in Kaval Byrasandra late Tuesday night. A video of this has gone viral on social media.

“The riots of Tuesday night were not communal. But the mob was very violent and directionless. If it had attacked the temple, it could have descended into a communal riot. So some of the youths who were trying to pacify the crowds formed a human chain around the temple,” said a resident.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has appealed for peace and said there had been no incident of this nature in the last 25 years in the locality. His house was set on fire when and he and his family members were away. The rioters carried machetes and petrol bombs and looted jewellery and all other material at home, he said. “Not even pillows were spared in my house,” he said. “I have been living in that house for the past 50 years. I was born and raised in that house. Even my brother’s house was burnt. Where do we go now? What protection do I have as an MLA?” he asked.