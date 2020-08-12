Bengaluru violence: Kateel sees conspiracy

12 August 2020 14:02 IST

He condemns attack on police, media; seeks probe

Condemning the Bengaluru violence, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel has said that there seemed to be a systematic conspiracy behind the violence and alleged that organisations including SDPI were involved in it.

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, he said that while he would condemn the derogatory statement against religious heads, it was equally wrong to take law into one’s hands in the name of protest. He said the attack on police and media was highly condemnable.

Advertising

Advertising

He said he would support the police action against those involved in rioting and demand a comprehensive inquiry into the whole issue.

Mr. Kateel also alleged that there was a political conspiracy behind the rioting and in the name of protest, a law and order problem had been created in the State. The BJP government would take strong action against all involved.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said it was highly condemnable that derogatory posts were made on social media against religious heads. But it was also wrong that rioting was being done in the name of protest.

‘Congress responsible’

BJP MLA from Hubballi- Dharwad West Arvind Bellad alleged that the Congress had conspired to create a law and order problem in the State. He alleged that the Congress had made its MLA to issue a derogatory statement to instigate people and cause rioting. There should be comprehensive inquiry to nab all, he said.