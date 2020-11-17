Bengaluru violence case | Former Mayor R. Sampath Raj arrested

The Congress corporator had escaped from a private hospital where he was admitted for COVID-19.

Former Mayor R. Sampath Raj, who was wanted in the Bengaluru violence case that left four people dead, has been arrested, police sources said on November 17.

Mr. Raj, the Congress corporator from Devara Jeevanahalli municipal ward, was arrested in Bengaluru, the sources said without divulging further details.

He had escaped from a private hospital where he was admitted for COVID-19.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials recently arrested Riyazuddin , who allegedly helped Mr. Raj and his associate Abdul Rakeeb Zakir to escape from Bengaluru and also gave them shelter for a few days in a farm house near Nagarahole.

Mr. Raj was wanted in connection with the cases related to the violence that rocked parts of the city on August 11. Around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on a rampage, setting ablaze the houses of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy and his sister over an alleged inflammatory social media post by his nephew.

The mob also torched Devara Jeevanahalli and Kadugondanahalli police stations over suspicion that the nephew was present there. Three people were killed in police firing while another person died due to abdominal injuries suffered in the violence.