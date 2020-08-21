Bengaluru Urban’s tally crosses one lakh mark

Bengaluru

21 August 2020 22:41 IST

Bengaluru Urban, where the COVID-19 graph has seen one of the most noticeable jumps among major cities, now has over a lakh positive cases.

On Friday, as Karnataka reported 7,571 new cases and 93 deaths, Bengaluru Urban had 2,948 new cases and 22 deaths. With this, the city’s total tally is 1,02,770 positive cases. The State has a total of 2,64,546 positive cases.

On August 15, the city had recorded 3,495 new cases, its highest. Bengaluru Urban had crossed the 50,000 mark on July 29.

The total number of deaths in the State is 4,522, while the total number of active cases is 83,066. In comparison, Bengaluru Urban has a total 1,635 deaths. The city has 34,532 active cases.

Bengaluru Rural too reported 79 new cases, taking its total number of positives to 3,875. It has 628 active cases.

Mysuru, which has 12,304 total positives, had no new cases on Friday, the only district to post such a score. Ballari, on the other hand, had 540 new cases, the second highest.

As many as 6,561 persons were discharged in the State on Friday. As many as 57,623 tests were conducted on Friday.