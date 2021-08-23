Bengaluru Urban sees zero deaths after months

Bengaluru

23 August 2021 20:18 IST

Bengaluru Urban district, which had become Karnataka’s epicentre of COVID-19 with spiralling cases and fatalities in the past, reported zero deaths after several months, though it logged 270 of the total 1,151 fresh infections reported on Monday. It was last on January 10 this year that Bengaluru Urban reported zero deaths.

A total of ten deaths were reported on Monday of which three are from Dakshina Kannada and two from Hassan. Belagavi, Kodagu, Mysuru, Tumakaru and Udupi reported one death each. This is the first time in months that 23 districts reported zero deaths.

With this, the State’s COVID-19 toll touched 37,155. This is apart from 23 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

Advertising

Advertising

Meanwhile, with 1,151 new cases of COVID-19, the total number of cases touched 29,39,767.

As many as 1,442 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 28,82,331. The State now has 20,255 active patients. Of these, while 7,669 active cases are from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada has 2,886 cases.

The positivity rate for the day touched 1.08% while the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.86%.

As many as 1,06,364 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 91,982 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,20,71,388.

Vaccination

Meanwhile,with 5,28,909 inoculations on Monday, the State had vaccinated a total of 3,74,62,848 people till 6.30 p.m. This includes 1,74,48,169 in the age group of 18-44 years, 1,17,47,617 in the age group of 45 -60 years and 82,66,462 above 60 years. While 2,86,45,215 people have been administered the first dose, 88,17,633 people have been fully inoculated.