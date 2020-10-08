Bengaluru Urban sees highest single-day surge with 5,121 cases

Bengaluru

08 October 2020 23:15 IST

A total of 10,704 new cases reported in State on Thursday

With 5,121 new cases, Bengaluru Urban reported the highest single-day surge so far on Thursday.

With this, the total confirmed cases here touched 2,67,362, of which 60,197 are active cases in the district.

This week alone from October 1 onwards, Bengaluru Urban has reported 34,699 cases.

Advertising

Advertising

This is the second consecutive day that the district has been reporting over 5,000 cases. While 5,012 cases were reported on Wednesday, 4,868 cases were reported on September 29, the highest on a single day then.

Meanwhile, overall 10,704 new cases were reported in the State taking the total number of cases to 6,79,356. With 101 new deaths, the toll rose to 9,675.

This is apart from 19 non-COVID-19 deaths. As many as 43 of the 101 deaths are from Bengaluru, taking the toll in this district to 3,233.

As many as 9,613 persons were discharged on Thursday taking the total number of recoveries to 5,52,519. Active cases continued to remain over lakh with 1,17,143. Of these, 853 patients are being monitored in the Intensive Care Units.

One lakh tests

The State recorded over one lakh tests for the second consecutive day. As many as 1,05,248 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 51,221 rapid antigen tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 56,29,550.