Bengaluru: Two habitual offenders held for chain snatching

Probing a chain-snatching case, the Nandini Layout police arrested two habitual offenders and recovered 113 gm of gold valuables worth ₹8.55 lakh from them.

The accused identified as Vasantharaju, 40, a resident of Bhadravati, and Atiqullah, 27, a resident of Shivamogga, had robbed homemaker Mangala, a resident of Shankar Nagar, while performing bhajans at the Ganesha temple on October 11. She was sitting close to a window when the duo snatched part of her gold chain through the window. The victim held the gold chain to resist but the accused managed to flee with 20 gm of the 70 gm chain.

The police zeroed in on the accused near Kanteerava Studios, Nandini Layout, on Friday. The duo was taken into custody and a detailed questioning led them to crack three more chain-snatching cases reported in Nandini Layout and one in Davangere. The police have also recovered a motorcycle used by the accused for the crime, which was parked in a vacant site in RMC Yard.

