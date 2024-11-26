 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Bengaluru: Two habitual offenders held for chain snatching

Published - November 26, 2024 08:10 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Probing a chain-snatching case, the Nandini Layout police arrested two habitual offenders and recovered 113 gm of gold valuables worth ₹8.55 lakh from them.

The accused identified as Vasantharaju, 40, a resident of Bhadravati, and Atiqullah, 27, a resident of Shivamogga, had robbed homemaker Mangala, a resident of Shankar Nagar, while performing bhajans at the Ganesha temple on October 11. She was sitting close to a window when the duo snatched part of her gold chain through the window. The victim held the gold chain to resist but the accused managed to flee with 20 gm of the 70 gm chain.

The police zeroed in on the accused near Kanteerava Studios, Nandini Layout, on Friday. The duo was taken into custody and a detailed questioning led them to crack three more chain-snatching cases reported in Nandini Layout and one in Davangere. The police have also recovered a motorcycle used by the accused for the crime, which was parked in a vacant site in RMC Yard.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:10 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.