Bengaluru: Two drug peddlers arrested

The Madiwala police on Tuesday arrested a 50-year-old peddler and recovered 4.1 kg of marijuana. The accused Shekhar Naidu was allegedly caught red-handed while waiting for his customers near Jakkasandra graveyard.

Based on information, a team of police arrested the accused. He used to source the drugs from a neighbouring State, the police said.

In another incident, the Yelahanka police arrested a peddler and recovered 2.6 kg of ganja. The accused was arrested near a school where he was allegedly waiting for his customers. He used to source the drugs from Odisha, the police said.