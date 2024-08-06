Bengaluru: Two arrested for cheating ATM customers

The Subramanyapura police on Tuesday arrested two men from Bihar who allegedly used to replace cards of people coming to the ATM and cheat them.

The accused have been identified as Vivek Kumar, 28, and his associate Chunilal Kumar, 24, from East Champaran, Bihar. The police have recovered 37 cards of different banks and ₹7,500 worth of cash.

According to the police, the accused used to move around ATMs targeting gullible people. The duo, on the pretext of offering help, would replace the card and escape with the genuine card along with the PIN number.

Using this modus operandi, the accused took away the card of a man who had come to change the PIN at an ATM on Uttarahalli main road on July 31. The accused soon went to another ATM and withdrew ₹75,000. The victim, who got transaction alerts on his mobile phone, realised that he had been cheated and rushed to the bank and complained. The bank officials managed to block the transaction before alerting the police.

Based on the complaint, a team of police analysed CCTV camera footage and kept a watch on the ATMs before zeroing in on the accused.

In another incident, the Electronics City police arrested a man who had cheated a person of ₹61,500 after replacing his ATM card in Begur last month.

The victim went home without realising that ₹61,500 had been withdrawn. After reaching his hometown, he realised the fraud and later, filed a complaint with the police. The police tracked down the accused and recovered 32 ATM cards and cash of ₹4,000 from him.