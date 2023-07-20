Bengaluru traffic police trains 24,502 people in a year on road safety

July 20, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police have trained 24,502 people including KSRTC, BMTC drivers, fire force personnel, drivers of public and private sectors, cab drivers, home guards, traffic wardens as well as school and college students at the Traffic Training Road Safety Institute in Thanisandra for the year 2022 which is highest compared to last two years.

Meanwhile, 11,711 people have been trained by the traffic police this year so far, Home Minister G. Parameshwara informed the Legislative Council recently in response to a question on road safety awareness created by the traffic police.

“The traffic police have taken up various initiatives to create awareness about road safety among the general public. The awareness has been created through various social media platforms, and we have also created separate social media IDs for all 48 traffic police stations,” Mr. Parameshwara said.

In Traffic Training Road Safety Institute, they have been training the traffic police apart from the general public since 1975. “There are a number of long-term and short-term courses designed specifically for Police officers and the public. They are given intensive training about investigation of accidents and laws pertaining to enforcement through audio visual mode,” a senior traffic official said. “Institute also provides its expertise in sensitising KSRTC, BMTC drivers, fire force personnel, drivers of public and private sectors, home guards, traffic wardens as well as school and college students,” official added.

Providing traffic training for students

In his response to the question in the council, Mr. Parameshwara further stated that the Students Association for Road Safety (SARS) has been training school students on road safety by police visiting the schools.

The traffic police official, said, “The object of SARS is involving the students in regulation of traffic by giving them traffic training. Under this scheme, the traffic officers visit all the schools in their jurisdiction and meet the Head Master or Principal and enroll eligible students preferably the High School students.”

“They will be given training in drill, marching, traffic signals, etc., and will be taken to important junctions in the area to regulate the traffic. The students who are trained under this scheme will also regulate traffic in front of their own schools,” he explained.

