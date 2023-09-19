Bengaluru Traffic Police identify 60 accident black spots and unveil remediation measures

September 19, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have identified 60 accident-prone locations in the city, commonly referred to as “accident black spots,” and have outlined specific measures to enhance safety at these locations. This list will be submitted to the civic agencies responsible.

M. N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic) of Bengaluru, said: “This is the annual practice of identifying these black spots and producing reports to mitigate accidents in these areas. The main intention is to collaborate with civic agencies in the pursuit of measures to reduce accidents in the black spots.

The traffic police have identified black spots within the city limits, spanning across various jurisdictional police stations and traffic police divisions. The black spots have been identified on State Highway, National Highway, Ring Road, and other roads within the city.

The suggested measures include the installation of accident zone signboards, construction of skywalks, placement of cat eyes and blinkers, CCTV cameras, rumbler strips, road markings, road humps, street lights, raised centre medians, and speed limit signage boards.

For example, the traffic police have identified a black spot near Bagmane tech park EMC square building on Outer Ring Road in Mahadevapura and the police recommendation includes the construction of a skywalk and a high-rise barricade in the central median for improved safety measures. “Similarly, implement suitable solutions in all the 60 black spots soon,” Mr. Anucheth added.

An analysis of accidents on the city roads by the traffic police released in June shows that over the past three years, the number of accidents in 2022 rose by 120 compared to 2020, even as the number of fatalities shot up by 115 during the same period. The number of pedestrians killed also shot up from 164 in 2020 to 247 in 2022.

Of the 772 fatalities in 2022, 431 (55%) were two-wheeler riders, and 289 persons who caused the accidents (37%) were two-wheeler riders. A quarter of the pedestrian deaths were caused by two-wheelers.

