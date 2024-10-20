ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru to witness rain for two more days: IMD

Published - October 20, 2024 08:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Early morning rains flooded parking spaces of an apartment complex in BEML 3rd stage, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, in Bengaluru on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

While Bengalureans woke up to heavy rains that left several arterial roads, houses and apartment complexes flooded on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the city over the next two days.

Bengaluru is set to experience continued rainfall over the next two days, as per the latest forecast from the issued on Sunday. The city will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and occasional heavy thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 20°C during this period. The IMD bulletin highlights a cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, as a key factor influencing the weather in Karnataka.

Authorities have advised residents to stay cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging, as the rains are expected to continue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US