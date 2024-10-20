Bengaluru to witness rain for two more days: IMD

While Bengalureans woke up to heavy rains that left several arterial roads, houses and apartment complexes flooded on Sunday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains in the city over the next two days.

Bengaluru is set to experience continued rainfall over the next two days, as per the latest forecast from the issued on Sunday. The city will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and occasional heavy thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to hover around a maximum of 26°C and a minimum of 20°C during this period. The IMD bulletin highlights a cyclonic circulation over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, extending up to 5.8 km above sea level, as a key factor influencing the weather in Karnataka.

Authorities have advised residents to stay cautious, especially in areas prone to waterlogging, as the rains are expected to continue.