January 18, 2023 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) will organise IMTEX 2023, Tooltech 2023, and Digital Manufacturing 2023, between January 19 and 25 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

Close to 1,000 exhibitors from 23 countries are expected to participate at the 20th edition IMTEX. Germany, Korea, Spain, Taiwan, and the U.S would have country pavilions at the expo.