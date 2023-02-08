Bengaluru to host G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group meet from today

February 08, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The first Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting under the G20 Presidency of India will begin here on Thursday.

The three-day meet is hosted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and will be chaired by Leena Nandan, secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

To adopt an integrated, comprehensive and consensus-driven approach to tackling the challenges of climate change, several delegates from the G20 countries, along with representatives of international organisations, will participate in the meeting.

Ms. Richa Sharma, additional secretary, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said that key environmental concerns would be addressed in the working group meeting, arresting land degradation, accelerating ecosystem restoration, enriching Biodiversity, promoting a sustainable and climate-resilient blue economy and encouraging resource efficiency and circular economy.

She added that the first meeting of ECSWG is planned over three days, including a side event to witness ecosystem restoration and biodiversity enrichment practices at Bengaluru.

Delegates’ visits

The G20 delegates are scheduled to visit the Kalkere Arboretum and Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru. At Kalkere, the delegates will have an opportunity to visualize and experience four predominant forest ecosystems of Karnataka. The State Forest Department will also showcase the forest restoration models adopted in these ecosystems and the successful revival of faunal biodiversity in these areas. Bannerghatta Biological Park will showcase the state-of-art butterfly park and animal safaris to the delegates.

The subsequent ECSWG meetings will take place at Gandhinagar, Mumbai, and Chennai.