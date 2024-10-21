Bengaluru to host a two-day national conference on biodynamics from October 22

The Biodynamic Association of India (BDAI) is conducting a two-day national conference in Bengaluru from Tuesday to commemorate 25 years of biodynamic excellence in India and also to mark the centenary of the biodynamic movement in the world.

Explaining the concept, BDAI president K. Chandrasekaran told The Hindu that it is a method of holistic cultivation which is based on astronomical sciences, including the sun, the moon, and cosmic energy, as well as their impact on crops, soil, and humans and animals consuming them.

He said the biodynamic movement was started by Austrian philosopher Rudolf Steiner a century ago.

Mr. Chandrasekharan said biodynamic farming will produce healthy food as it uses organic methods of cultivation. The main intention was to make farming sustainable by reducing the cost of cultivation, and at the same time ensuring that healthy food was available at an affordable cost for consumers, he explained.

Biodynamic farming was gaining significant traction in India with many farmers adopting its practices and numerous organisations exporting biodynamic produce. The growing interest reflects a broader shift towards sustainable and organic agriculture driven by a desire for a healthier and environment-friendly crop protection and food system, he said. In fact, this method of farming was being practised in 59 countries, he said.

The conference will discuss and deliberate on the global biodynamic movement and its impact on organic agriculture. A diverse group of biodynamic farmers, researchers, entrepreneurs and thought leaders from across the nation will participate and share their insights and experiences.

The BDAI has been striving to restore soil health by using biodynamic practices. It collaborates with farmers to empower and educate about scientific principles and practices behind biodynamic agriculture, helping them harness natural forces to rejuvenate water sources, revitalise the soil and safeguard heirloom seeds guided by the seasons and the rhythms of nature’s calendar, he noted.

