Bengaluru: Three held for robbing food delivery executives

The Jeevan Bima Nagar police on Monday arrested a gang of three who used to target delivery executives and rob their valuables threatening them with lethal weapons. The accused have been identified as Bharath, Vignesh, and Joel Abhishek, residents of Vibhutipura.

The accused along with their associates used to move around HAL, K.R. Puram, and Marathahalli and target delivery executives. They committed two robberies on August 4 and 12 and the CCTV recording showing one of these went viral on social media. Taking serious note, the Jeevan Bima Nagar police tracked down the victim and recorded his statement, following which they arrested the accused.

The police seized four bikes and a sword from the accused. The police are on the lookout a fourth person who is on the run. The accused are suspected to have committed similar robberies in other parts of the city which is now being probed, a senior police official said.

