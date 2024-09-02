GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: Three held for robbing food delivery executives

Published - September 02, 2024 06:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jeevan Bima Nagar police on Monday arrested a gang of three who used to target delivery executives and rob their valuables threatening them with lethal weapons. The accused have been identified as Bharath, Vignesh, and Joel Abhishek, residents of Vibhutipura.

The accused along with their associates used to move around HAL, K.R. Puram, and Marathahalli and target delivery executives. They committed two robberies on August 4 and 12 and the CCTV recording showing one of these went viral on social media. Taking serious note, the Jeevan Bima Nagar police tracked down the victim and recorded his statement, following which they arrested the accused.

The police seized four bikes and a sword from the accused. The police are on the lookout a fourth person who is on the run. The accused are suspected to have committed similar robberies in other parts of the city which is now being probed, a senior police official said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.