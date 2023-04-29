Bengaluru students shine in JEE results  

April 29, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and with an All-India Ranking (AIR) of 22, Tanish S. Khurana has emerged as the State topper.

With an AIR of 23, Ridhi Maheshwari has secured the top rank in the girls’ category in Karnataka. B. Shashank has secured AIR 2 in the Person with Disabilities (PwD) category.

Tanish, a student of Sriram Global School, said, “I was enrolled at an institute for JEE coaching from the 11 th grade itself. I was expecting a good rank but did not expect to be the State topper. I would now like to pursue computer science engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Shashank, a student of Narayana Group CO-Kaveri Bhavan, also has similar plans for his future. “I was sort of expecting a top rank. I am feeling happy now. For now, I have been preparing for JEE advanced. After that, I would like to go to IIT Bombay and do the computer science engineering course,” he said.