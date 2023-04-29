ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru students shine in JEE results  

April 29, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Tanish S. Khurana , JEE topper

Ridhi Maheshwari, JEE topper

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023 and with an All-India Ranking (AIR) of 22, Tanish S. Khurana has emerged as the State topper.

With an AIR of 23, Ridhi Maheshwari has secured the top rank in the girls’ category in Karnataka. B. Shashank has secured AIR 2 in the Person with Disabilities (PwD) category. 

Tanish, a student of Sriram Global School, said, “I was enrolled at an institute for JEE coaching from the 11 th grade itself. I was expecting a good rank but did not expect to be the State topper. I would now like to pursue computer science engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Shashank, a student of Narayana Group CO-Kaveri Bhavan, also has similar plans for his future. “I was sort of expecting a top rank. I am feeling happy now. For now, I have been preparing for JEE advanced. After that, I would like to go to IIT Bombay and do the computer science engineering course,” he said. 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US