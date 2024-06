After a re-evaluation of her SSLC annual exam-1 answer sheet, Bhavana T.S., a student of BNR Public School, Mallasandra, Bengaluru, has secured 625 out of 625 marks. She now shares the top position with Ankita Basappa Konnur from Morarji Desai Residential School, Bagalkot.

Bhavana had submitted an application for re-evaluation of her Science paper. She managed to get full marks in the re-revaluation.