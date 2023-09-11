Bengaluru strike: Private employees WFH as last-mile connectivity becomes scarce  

September 11, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

With last-mile connectivity to metro and bus stations due to the private transport strike in Bengaluru becoming scarce on Monday, many private and corporate companies, start-ups, and even some schools permitted their employees to work from home on Monday. While no blanket circulars were issued, the option was available for those who wanted it, most companies said.

Asha A., employee of a private firm, said: “I usually take an autorickshaw from my house in J.P. Nagar to R.V. Road metro station to get to my office at Trinity Circle. On Monday, after trying to get a ride for almost an hour, I gave up, and opted to work from home. Bike taxis were available, but at a higher price than usual. But it did not seem safe to take bike taxis. Some other colleagues also opted for WFH.”

Many companies said employees who sought WFH due to the strike were allowed to do so. However, the attendance at most offices, including PSUs, was not affected. While most employees took out their own vehicles to reach the office, some carpooled.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the talks about bandh were around for quite some days now, I had asked permission to work from home on Friday. I rely only on metro for my commute from the National College station to Sandal Soap factory station. However, my house is 4 km away from National College and without autos or bike taxis, I cannot commute,” said Sandhya S., a corporate employee.

Those who had to go to office struggled. “Usually, I take an auto from Manyata Tech Park, but on Monday I couldn’t get an auto using any of the apps despite trying for 15 minutes. Even the estimated price for the ride was higher than usual citing peak demand. Eventually, I hopped three buses to reach my destination,” said Prathik D., a teacher.

Prajwal S., a resident of Kasturiagar, said: “I was stuck for over an hour at KSR Bengaluru. There were no autos or cabs and hence, I took a metro to Baiyappanahalli and paid double the fare to get home.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.