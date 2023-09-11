Bengaluru strike: Airport commuters face hardship as private cabs remain off road  

September 11, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Commuters travelling to and from the airport had to undergo hardship as private cabs remained off road due to the strike called by the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association on Monday.

The Bangalore International Airport Ltd. (BIAL) had issued a passenger advisory on September 10 stating that due to the one-day protest called by the private transport vehicle association there might be disruption in operation of taxis, maxi cabs, private buses, and autorickshaws.

“Passengers are advised to plan their travel to and from the airport accordingly. Passengers are requested to follow the media releases from transport authorities for updates,” the advisory had stated.

Despite the advisory, some passengers were unaware of the strike and had to rely completely on public transportation. “The BMTC Vayu Vajra buses operated as per schedule, as did the KSTDC cabs and the suburban train services. Only the private cabs did not operate which may have caused some inconvenience to the passengers. However, there were no incidents of passengers missing their flight due to the strike,” said an airport official.

While a few cab drivers ferrying passengers from the airport in the early hours of Monday were threatened by those supporting the strike, there was also an incident involving a KSTDC cab on which a stone was hurled shattering the rear window of the car whose occupants, included children.

With no cabs available, passengers took the Vayu Vajra bus from the airport, including former captain of the Indian cricket team Anil Kumble. “BMTC trip back home today from the airport,” Mr Kumble posted on X (formerly Twitter). The former cricketer using public transport came in for praise from many netizens. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also applauded Mr. Kumble. “Legendary Cricketer Sri @anilkumble1074 sets an inspiring example by using BMTC Volvo Bus from the airport. Let’s all follow his lead and support public transport for a greener and more sustainable city. BMTC is committed to providing a safe, comfortable, and affordable travel experience,” Mr. Reddy posted on X.