Bengaluru start-up develops robot to clean oil tanks 

January 31, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

A city-based start-up, Beta Tank Robotics Private Ltd, has developed a robot which can operate in oil tanks in petroleum refineries, and thereby eliminate risks to human beings. It was incubated at IIT Guwahati, and the project was funded by State-owned Oil India Limited.

The specialised robot can go from one taker to another, and it does the job similar to a vacuum cleaner, said D.C. Shekar, Director of Beta Tank Robotics Private Ltd. “The gas inside tanks is toxic and there is the risk of explosion as well. We want to bring in robotics and eliminate risk to human beings,” said Mr. Shekar.

“You cannot put normal robots with thermo-motors and electronics inside the tanks because of the risk of fire. So, these are streams of robotics that are controlled and powered by hydraulics, and this can help reduce the fire risk exposure,” he added.

He also said in India there might be a requirement for a few hundred robots. The closest rival for this robot is a European one which is not as compact as the Indian one, and is also more expensive.

The robot at present is undergoing safety assessment as there are very stringent standards set by the oil industry. It will also be exhibited at the upcoming India Energy Week 2023 which will be held in Bengaluru from February 6 to 8.