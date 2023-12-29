GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru special court convicts Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa in cheque dishonour case of Akash audio company owned by him 

Directs him to repay ₹6.96 crore by January 30, 2024, or undergo simple imprisonment for six months 

December 29, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 

A special court in Bengaluru has convicted Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa, who is a director of M/s Akash Audio-Video Pvt. Ltd. (AAVPL), in a cheque dishonour case of 2011. 

He has been sentenced to repay ₹6.96 crore to the complainant company by January 30, 2024. He will have to undergo a simple imprisonment for six months if he fails to make the payment on or before the deadline.

Preeth J., judge of the special court for the trial of cases against present and former MLAs/MPs, passed the order recently on a complaint by M/s Rajesh Exports Ltd.

AAVPL took ₹6 crore from the complainant company as an inter-corporate deposit in July 2011 and issued a cheque to return this debt. However, the cheque was dishonoured for want of sufficient funds in the account. 

Following this, the company, after issuing a legal notice, lodged a complaint before a court of magistrate under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act against AAVPL. The case was transferred to the special court in 2022.

Stating that the complainant had proved the case against the accused company and its director, the special court noted that Mr. Bangarappa had also failed to comply with the undertakings, given before the High Court as well as the special court, that he would repay the remaining amount minus ₹50 lakh paid during pendency of the case.

