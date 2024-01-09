January 09, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru:

Bengaluru space start-up Bellatrix Aerospace reports success of its payloads launched on ISRO’s POEM-3. Two payloads developed by Bengaluru-based space startup Bellatrix Aerospace which was launched by Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) PSLV-C58 mission on January 1 are now space qualified.

The payloads Arka 200 and Rudra onboard PSLV Orbital Experimental Module-3 (POEM-3) were among the 10 payloads launched during the mission.

The start-up’s accomplishment was confirmed by ISRO which in a post on X (formerly Twitter) said, “ISRO’s POEM platform enables an Indian space start-up to validate its innovation. @BellatrixAero validates Rudra green propulsion system and Arka electric engines, towards satellite missions with eco-friendly tech. Time to rejoice the success of Indian innovation!”

Earlier tests

Bellatrix Aerospace said the company earlier had tested India’s first privately developed Hall Effect Thruster (Arka) in 2021 and subsequently unveiled the nation’s first High Performance Green Propulsion system (Rudra) in 2022, representing significant milestones in Indian space technology.

According to the start-up Rudra green propulsion system is a game-changer, replacing hazardous hydrazine with a non-toxic, environmentally friendly high-performing proprietary propellant.

“This innovative technology minimizes the environmental impact of toxic propellants, aligning India’s space program with the global push for sustainable exploration. Rudra is ideal for satellite missions with high thrust requirements,” Bellatrix said. Likewise Arka electric engine utilizes electricity instead of conventional chemical propellants.

What they offer

These engines offer superior fuel efficiency and more precise control, paving the way for longer-lasting and more manoeuvrable satellites. The start-up says Arka is ideal for satellite missions with high efficiency requirements.

“We are elated to report that both Rudra and Arka are operating in space as per design specifications. Upon firing of Rudra, a noticeable displacement of the POEM-3 platform was recorded, which was in-line with our simulations. Arka was validated upon successful ignition and functioning of the thruster and heaterless hollow cathode. Temperature, pressure current and voltage levels from onboard sensors were validated for both Arka and Rudra reassuring payload performance in alignment to ground test results.” added Rohan M. Ganapathy, CEO & CTO, Bellatrix Aerospace.

Significant milestone

He added that the test marks a significant milestone for Bellatrix, validating not just the performance of the thrusters, but the entire spectrum of subsystems meticulously developed in-house.

Arka

The 200W Arka Hall Effect Thruster houses many firsts:

*World’s 1st Heaterless Hollow Cathode in space. According to the startup this technology is a major breakthrough for Hall Thrusters, resulting in improved reliability and life in orbit, in addition to mass and power savings.

*Qualified highly compact and efficient power and control electronics for space environment.

*This mission also qualified proprietary valves, propellant flow control system, and few other critical technologies.

Rudra

The 1N Rudra Green Propulsion System also incorporates novel technologies such as:

*World’s first 3D printed positive expulsion tank for a CubeSat propulsion system.

*Proprietary high performance green propellant.

*Innovative high temperature catalyst.

*First of its kind 3D printed thruster to undergo space qualification.

*In house developed fast acting valves.

*Proprietary thermal and oxidation barrier coatings.

