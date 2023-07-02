Bengaluru Short Play Festival 2023 at K.H. Kalasoudha on July 2

July 02, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - Bengaluru

The Bengaluru Short Play Festival, 2023, a collaborative effort between Pravara Theatre and Ashvagosha Theatre Trust, gets going in Bengaluru on Sunday. This festival serves as a platform not only for showcasing impactful short plays but also for fostering a sense of unity within the bustling theatre community of Bengaluru.

Following the success of its inaugural edition in March 2021, the Bengaluru Short Play Festival returned in 2022, drawing an impressive array of talented theatre artists and enthusiastic audiences alike.

The theme of the 2023 festival is “Kannadavendare”, and the festival is being held at Prabhath K.H. Kalasoudha at Hanumanthanagara in Bengaluru. Seven teams out of 20 from across the State made it to the final, and the winner will be announced on Sunday. Out of the seven teams, one play will be recognized as this year’s best short play and will be awarded at the finale based on votes both from the jury and the audience.

Meanwhile, the festival is also presenting best actor female and male awards, honouring Kannada theatre and cinema starlets Umashree and late actor Sanchari Vijay.

The seven teams that will showcase their short plays at the festival are Malenadu Rangathanda, Bengaluru Theatre Ensemble, Kalakadamba Art Center, Prakasam, Karana Theatre, Utkarsh Abhinaya, and Kalavilasi.