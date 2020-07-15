Bengaluru settles into lockdown after morning bustle

Despite initial teething problems and confusion, the first day of lockdown on Wednesday was near total, claim the police. Till around 10 a.m., however, people were seen taking morning walks, though the police had urged residents to limit their movement within their neighbourhoods. Supermarkets, grocery and kirana stores, and meat shops opened as early as 6 a.m., as they had to shut down by noon.

They saw brisk business and crowds till afternoon, after which people returned home. There was negligible traffic on the roads. Police patrol vehicles began their rounds in the morning itself announcing on public addressal systems asking shopkeepers to down shutters by noon. City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said: “The first day of lockdown usually has some teething problems and confusion. This time, most of the industries are working and hence there was some confusion as to who can be allowed to travel. It will settle down in a day or two.” Nearly 95% of the city was shut down on Wednesday. The lockdown was successful, he added.

Meanwhile, BMTC operated 210 buses, mostly for personnel carrying out essential services, including to Vidhana Soudha. It also operated 21 Vayu Vajra buses to the airport for passengers on pre-scheduled flights. Around 140-150 flights were operated at the airport. However, many found it difficult to reach the airport. A CRPF personnel used an autorickshaw from Gauribidanur to reach KIA, a distance of over 70 km, with his family. He was stopped at many points by the police and was let go only after he showed their air tickets.

South Western Railway in a release said that nine special trains services, including Yeshwantpur-Shivamogga, KSR- Hubballi, KSR-New Delhi, KSR-Danapur, will continue to run as scheduled. “As buses, taxis, and autorickshaws are not available, passengers are requested to make their own arrangements to reach the Railway Station. They are also requested to reach the railway station well ahead of departure,” said SWR officials.