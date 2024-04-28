GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru sees hottest day this summer as temperature hits 38.5° Celsius  

April 28, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

For the second consecutive day, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 38° Celsius and above. On Sunday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Bengaluru station recorded a maximum of 38.5° C, which is the highest of the year so far. On April 27, the city recorded a maximum of 38° C.

According to the IMD’s local forecast for Bengaluru city issued at 5.30 p.m., the city station recorded a maximum temperature of 38.5° C and a minimum temperature of 23.4° C. Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) weather station recorded a maximum of 38.2° C and a minimum temperature of 22.5° C. HAL airport recorded a maximum of 37.6° C and a minimum temperature of 21.6° C.

The IMD forecast for the next 36 hours states, “Mainly clear sky. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 38° C and 23° C, respectively.”

Highest ever

The highest-ever temperature recorded for April in Bengaluru city was 39.2° C on April 25, 2016, at the KIA the highest was 38.3° C on April 25, 2016, and at HAL station the highest was 38.3° C on April 3, 1999. The normal temperature for Bengaluru during April is 34.1° C.

The IMD has forecast that for the next seven days (till May 4), dry weather is very likely to prevail over the State and issued a heatwave warning for several districts.

Heatwave conditions

It has said that heat wave conditions likely to prevail at isolated places in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, Yadgir, Raichur, Bagalkot, Belagavi, Gadag, Haveri, Koppal, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Davangere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Chickballapur districts.

