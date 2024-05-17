Bengaluru sees a drop in temperature as city gets light rainfall

Residents of Bengaluru woke up to a rainy morning on Friday (May 17) as several parts of the city had received light rains. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Bengaluru, the city recorded 17.0 mm rainfall from 5.45 a.m. to 6.30 a.m.

The early morning rains made most of Friday cool and overcast. The temperature also dipped, and for the first time since the onset of the summer, the maximum recorded temperature was below 30°C.

Bengaluru has been reeling under scorching heat, having received no rains in the month of April. The temperature reached a maximum of 38.5°C.

According to IMD observation data, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 29.2 °C and a minimum temperature of 22.1 °C on Friday, and the HAL airport station recorded a maximum of 28.8 °C and a minimum of 21.6 °C.

The average maximum temperature for Bengaluru and HAL Airport in May is 33.3 °C and 33.1 °C, respectively. But on Friday, there was a departure of -4.1 °C and -4.4 °C from the normal temperature at the two stations.

Though some parts of the city received light rainfall during the day, the city station did not record any rainfall, the HAL airport station recorded trace rainfall, and the Kempegowda International Airport station recorded 0.4 mm rainfall.

The IMD forecast for the next 24 hours states that the city would have light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers towards the evening and night. “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain and thundershowers are very likely toward evening and night in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 31°C and 22°C, respectively,” states the forecast.

The Met Department has also forecast moderate rain and thundershowers associated with gusty winds (40-50 kmph) for the Bengaluru Urban district next week except on May 19, for which it has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers.

