ADVERTISEMENT

Bengaluru-San Francisco flight delayed for several hours  

September 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight was delayed for several hours at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.

A1 175, which was scheduled to depart from KIA at 1.25 p.m., was delayed due to operational issues.

“To ensure the safety of the passengers, the flight could not depart as scheduled. Another reason for the delay is because the authorities at the San Francisco airport do not allow night landings,” sources said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The total flight time on the Bengaluru-San Francisco route is more than 17 hours. The flight is now scheduled to leave at 2.15 a.m. on September 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US