Bengaluru-San Francisco flight delayed for several hours  

September 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight was delayed for several hours at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.

A1 175, which was scheduled to depart from KIA at 1.25 p.m., was delayed due to operational issues.

“To ensure the safety of the passengers, the flight could not depart as scheduled. Another reason for the delay is because the authorities at the San Francisco airport do not allow night landings,” sources said.

The total flight time on the Bengaluru-San Francisco route is more than 17 hours. The flight is now scheduled to leave at 2.15 a.m. on September 21.

