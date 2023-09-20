HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru-San Francisco flight delayed for several hours  

September 20, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight was delayed for several hours at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday.

A1 175, which was scheduled to depart from KIA at 1.25 p.m., was delayed due to operational issues.

“To ensure the safety of the passengers, the flight could not depart as scheduled. Another reason for the delay is because the authorities at the San Francisco airport do not allow night landings,” sources said.

The total flight time on the Bengaluru-San Francisco route is more than 17 hours. The flight is now scheduled to leave at 2.15 a.m. on September 21.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.