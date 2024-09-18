GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru: Sales girl booked for assaulting cloth merchant

Published - September 18, 2024 06:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Sudduguntepalya police have registered an attempt to murder case against a sales girl for attacking a 59-year-old man through her friend. The victim, Hitendra Kumar, owner of a cloth store in Jayanagar, was lured to meet the accused under the pretext of a date only to be attacked by her friend, the police said.

According to the police, the accused worked in Hitendra’s store for few months and quit. On September 14, Hitendra had called the woman to meet him, and they met at a park in BTM Layout. During the meeting, Hitendra proposed to her following which she reportedly accepted the proposal. Hitendra met her again the next day. As they were sitting and talking on a park bench, the woman’s male friend Siddu armed with a knife confronted Hitendra. An argument broke out between the three, leading Siddu to stab Hitendra multiple times in his stomach and back. The duo fled the scene.

Passersby rushed Hitendra to a hospital and he filed a complaint with the police.

Published - September 18, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.