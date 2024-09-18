Bengaluru: Sales girl booked for assaulting cloth merchant

The Sudduguntepalya police have registered an attempt to murder case against a sales girl for attacking a 59-year-old man through her friend. The victim, Hitendra Kumar, owner of a cloth store in Jayanagar, was lured to meet the accused under the pretext of a date only to be attacked by her friend, the police said.

According to the police, the accused worked in Hitendra’s store for few months and quit. On September 14, Hitendra had called the woman to meet him, and they met at a park in BTM Layout. During the meeting, Hitendra proposed to her following which she reportedly accepted the proposal. Hitendra met her again the next day. As they were sitting and talking on a park bench, the woman’s male friend Siddu armed with a knife confronted Hitendra. An argument broke out between the three, leading Siddu to stab Hitendra multiple times in his stomach and back. The duo fled the scene.

Passersby rushed Hitendra to a hospital and he filed a complaint with the police.