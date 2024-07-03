Bengaluru Rural MP urges Union Health Minister to sanction 300-bed polytrauma centre at NIMHANS Bengaluru North

Bengaluru Rural MP C.N. Manjunath has urged Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda to accord sanction for establishing a postgraduate institute and a 300-bed polytrauma centre at NIMHANS Bengaluru North campus.

Dr. Manjunath, who met the Union Health Minister recently and submitted a concept note on the proposal, said the polytrauma centre would ensure timely treatment to needy patients at an affordable cost.

Stating that the outpatient footfall at NIMHANS, the country’s premier mental health institution, had increased from around 250 patients a day to 2,500 a day now, the doctor-turned-politician said the hospital was overcrowded and was not able to cope with the load of patients.

“Road traffic accidents are the fifth leading cause of death in our country. Patients with multiple injuries require immediate treatment in the golden hour. Nearly 13% of deaths are due to road traffic accidents. Because of space constraints and the non-availability of polytrauma services, critical patients are shifted from NIMHANS to other hospitals. Some of them die during transit and hence the reputation of the institution is also at stake,” he said.

“Majority of patients coming to this hospital are from poor social-economic strata and cannot afford the expensive treatment in private hospitals. It is the long-standing desire of the people of Karnataka to have a polytrauma centre at NIMHANS North campus in Bengaluru. In this regard, the State government has already allotted 37 acres of land and the above proposal has been approved by the governing body of the institution with many revisions and re-revisions. But it has not seen the light for almost 11 years,” he said.

“The detailed project report (DPR) has also been submitted to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the approximate estimated expenditure will be ₹498 crore which includes civil construction, equipment, and human resources,” he added.