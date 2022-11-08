Bengaluru Rural DDPU asks principals to bring students to Modi events

Jayanth R. Bengaluru
November 08, 2022 23:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A circular has been issued by the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPU), Bengaluru Rural District, directing principals of all colleges to bring an assigned number of students from their colleges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events in the district on November 11.

The circular cites a preparatory meeting of principals on November 2 where a target of students to be brought to the event from each college was discussed and decided. The circular directs principals to bring the students to the programme and ensure they return safely coordinating with the nodal officers for buses, failing which the principals will  be “responsible for any consequences thereof.” 

Dayanand, in-charge DDPU, Bengaluru Rural District, who has issued the circular said: “In a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and CEO of Zilla Panchayat, they have ordered to bring college students for the Prime Minister’s event, where he will address students with his motivational speech. They have also given us a target around 8,000 students and the district administration will arrange the bus facility.”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The circular has drawn the ire of the Congress. Prakash Rathod, a member of the Legislative Council of the Congress, asked if an order to mobilise people for an event can be issued by the Education Department at all.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app