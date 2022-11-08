Bengaluru Rural DDPU asks principals to bring students to Modi events

A circular has been issued by the Deputy Director of Pre-University Education (DDPU), Bengaluru Rural District, directing principals of all colleges to bring an assigned number of students from their colleges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s events in the district on November 11.

The circular cites a preparatory meeting of principals on November 2 where a target of students to be brought to the event from each college was discussed and decided. The circular directs principals to bring the students to the programme and ensure they return safely coordinating with the nodal officers for buses, failing which the principals will be “responsible for any consequences thereof.”

Dayanand, in-charge DDPU, Bengaluru Rural District, who has issued the circular said: “In a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner and CEO of Zilla Panchayat, they have ordered to bring college students for the Prime Minister’s event, where he will address students with his motivational speech. They have also given us a target around 8,000 students and the district administration will arrange the bus facility.”

The circular has drawn the ire of the Congress. Prakash Rathod, a member of the Legislative Council of the Congress, asked if an order to mobilise people for an event can be issued by the Education Department at all.