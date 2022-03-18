Bengaluru Runners’ Jatre from June

The city will have a new annual event in its calendar in June — the Bengaluru Runners’ Jatre (carnival). Starting this year, it will be held on the first Sunday of every month with the purpose of bringing runners together. To attract seasoned runners as well as newbies, senior citizens and children, races will be held in five categories: 10 km Express, 10 km Open, 5 km Express, 5 km Open and a 3 km for children.

This first edition of the run will be held at HSR Layout. “This run will call out to over 1,500 runners ranging from homemakers, parents, children, grandparents, working professionals, housekeepers, cooks, etc.,” stated the organisers in a press release. Runners will be timed using radio-frequency identification.

In 2021, the organisers held the second edition of the 50 km Ultra Run — ‘Beyond42.195’. After seeing the success of this, they decided to launch Bengaluru Runners’ Jatre. Both Beyond42.195 and Bengaluru Runners’ Jatre come under the umbrella of Bengaluru Sports Foundation (BSF), a non-profit organisation started by runners from Bengaluru. “We visualize running to become everyone’s lifestyle - age no bar, gender no bar, occupation and profession no bar,” said Darshan Jain, a member of BSF.

Bengaluru Runners’ Jatre was officially launched on Friday at the Century Club, Cubbon Park. Kavita Nair, a trustee, said they hope to have as many local institutions such as schools, colleges, hospitals, diagnostic centers, fitness facilities, NGOs, etc., be a part of the event.