Bengaluru: Rowdy booked for making extortion calls from prison

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Saturday registered an FIR against a jailed rowdy-sheeter for allegedly making extortion calls to a city-based logistic firm demanding protection money.

Based on the complaint by one of the employees, the CCB officials charged the accused, identified as Vishwanatha alias Psycho Vishwa, charging him under Section 308 (5) (extortion through threats of death or grievous harm) of BNS and Section 42 (introducing or removing prohibited items into or from a prison) of the Karnataka Prison Act.

The accused allegedly called the clerk, identified as Devidas Naik, of CM Logistic service on Mysuru road on October 31 and introduced himself as Psycho Vishwa. The caller told the victim that he needed ₹40,000 cash per week as protection money and will not allow them to do business if the money is not paid.

Naik disconnected the call, but the accused started calling him from different numbers and abused him verbally and threatened to kill him. He even called the owner of the logistic centre and other employees. Unable to bear the harassment, the victims approached the police seeking help.

Vishwanatha was involved in a series of criminal cases and arrested by the police after opening fire at him in Byadarahalli in November 2020. The accused was involved in the murder of a cab driver and was on the run when the police, based on a tip off, zeroed in on him at a dilapidated building at Brahmadevaragudda in Byadarahalli. In a bid to escape, the accused had attacked a police constable with a dagger but the police team opened fire and caught him.

He was remanded to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara. The extortion call suspected to be from Vishwanatha is a matter of serious concern as use of mobile phones continue unabated despite series of crackdowns. The prison officials, after actor Darshan’s episode regarding the same, had stepped up security measures and intensified vigil.