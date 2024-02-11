GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru residents protest against proposed 10-storey building in Cubbon Park

February 11, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association members and concerned citizens on Sunday protested against the approval granted by the Karnataka government for construction of a 10-storeyed building as an annex to the High Court within the park premises.

Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association members and concerned citizens on Sunday protested against the approval granted by the Karnataka government for construction of a 10-storeyed building as an annex to the High Court within the park premises. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Hundreds of people on Sunday gathered at Cubbon Park and held a protest against a proposed 10-storeyed building to come up as an annex to the High Court within the park premises.

This move comes after the Department of Public Works (PWD) proposed reviving an earlier project to build an annex to the High Court in Cubbon Park. S. Umesh Kumar, the president of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, opposed to the government’s reported proposal for a 10-storey building within Cubbon Park. He said the building would take up park space and would increase pedestrian and vehicular traffic. Mr Kumar urged the government to drop the proposal.

Mr. Umesh stated that the proposal to construct a 10-storey annex had been on hold for the last five years due to the concerns and opposition raised by activists and environmentalists against building within Cubbon Park. “The government’s proposal to build a 10-storeyed building in the city’s prime lung space is condemnable,” he said.

The Association also opposed a Government Order passed on February 8 by the Horticulture Department that permitted the movement of vehicles inside Cubbon Park on the second and fourth Saturdays for three months.

